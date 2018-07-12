Ex-NBA star Oakley arrested for allegedly cheating at Las Vegas casino

Ex-NBA star Charles Oakley was arrested Sunday after committing a fraudulent act during a game of blackjack at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, according to the state Gaming Control Board.

Charles Oakley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Former NBA player Charles Oakley was arrested Sunday after allegedly committing a fraudulent act during a game of blackjack at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, according to the state Gaming Control Board.

Oakley, who played for six NBA teams, including a 10-year stretch with the New York Knicks, was caught by resort surveillance cameras changing his $100 bet on a table game after it was clear he would lose his bet. As first reported by TMZ Sports, Oakley was reportedly shown pulling a chip back off its mark at an unspecified game.

After hotel security reviewed security video, Oakley was arrested by Control Board enforcement agents. Michael Lawton, the board’s senior research analyst, issued a report Thursday describing the arrest as being for “committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Mr. Oakley was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known.”

Oakley was booked into Clark County Detention Center at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Cosmopolitan spokeswoman said Thursday the company respects the privacy and anonymity of its guests. “In the event that this is compromised, we take the appropriate action. Given the news reports of Charles Oakley, we have no details with regards to any alleged activity and will not comment on our guests’ experience.”

The maximum sentence for such a violation would be between one and six years, but TMZ Sports quoted a source close to Oakley as saying the arrest was “an insignificant matter that will be quickly resolved.”

Oakley is coach of the Killer 3s of the Big3 professional basketball league, co-founded by rap star Ice Cube. His visit to Las Vegas coincides with the NBA Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center, but Oakley has no formal NBA affiliation.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.