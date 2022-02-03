Former Desert Oasis coach sent inappropriate messages to player, police say

Former Desert Oasis High School coach Willie Pricebrooks Jr., 42, faces one count of being a person of authority attempting to engage in sexual conduct with a student.

Willie Pricebrooks Jr. (CCSD Police)

A former high school girls basketball coach is accused of sending sexually inappropriate text and Snapchat messages to a player on his team, according to details released by police Wednesday.

Willie Pricebrooks Jr., 42, who coached at Desert Oasis High School, faces one count of attempted sexual conduct between a school employee or volunteer with a pupil 16 years of age or older.

Pricebooks was arrested on Jan. 18, and the Clark County School District said in a statement that he had been terminated after his arrest, which was the culmination of an investigation that began at the high school in January.

Pricebrooks asked a girl on his team for her Snapchat username on Jan. 10, and over the next few days, the coach and the player messaged back and forth, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Pricebrooks asked the player to delete the messages, the report stated, and said he would check her phone the following day to make sure.

The next day, Pricebrooks asked the girl if she was sexually active, and on Jan. 13 told her he had booked a hotel room for the two of them, the report stated.

The report included a string of Snapchat messages between Pricebrooks and the player, which included the player asking Pricebrooks if he had booked the hotel room for them to have sex.

“And if I did?” Pricebrooks responded, according to the report.

After the exchange, Pricebrooks asked the girl to call him. She called while her friend was with her to record the conversation.

During the phone conversation, Pricebrooks made inappropriate comments hinting at the two of them having a sexual relationship, according to the report.

Court records show Pricebrooks has since been released from custody, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

