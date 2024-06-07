Missing 2-year-old found in Las Vegas dumpster; mom detained

Two-year-old Jacoby Robinson Jr. was last seen about 7:45 p.m. Thursday near Lewis Avenue and South 15th Street, not far from East Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

A boy reported missing Thursday near downtown Las Vegas has been found deceased in a dumpster, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

His mother, Diaja Smith, 23, has been detained as a suspect in the homicide.

Two-year-old Jacoby Robinson Jr. was last seen about 7:45 p.m. near Lewis Avenue and South 15th Street, near Mayfair Place Park, not far from East Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

A flyer about the missing boy was distributed Thursday by Metro’s missing person’s section.

Officers responded about 8:25 p.m. to the missing child report and began a search, according to a police news release.

About 1 a.m. Friday the child was found inside a dumpster in the 1300 block of Lewis Avenue. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Metro’s Homicide Section took over the investigation.

Detectives determined that the child’s mother was a suspect in the case. Smith was arrested and was being booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and other felony charges on Friday.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.