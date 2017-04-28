Former Nevada officer Robert Reasoner arrested for drug use

Robert Reasoner. Washoe County Sheriff's Office

A former state transportation officer with a history of drunken driving arrests was in jail Friday after using drugs, which was prohibited under the terms of his pre-trial release, authorities said.

Robert Reasoner, 37, a supervisor at the Nevada Transportation Authority, resigned in Februrary in the midst of an investigation into accidents he had while driving a state vehicle and how he was allowed to keep his job despite three DUI arrests over the past decade.

The arrest warrants were issued April 12, court records show, and he turned himself in early Wednesday morning.

Reasoner had been out on bond for a felony drug arrest in February when police said he was attempting to buy heroin for himself and his mother.

He is being held on a $3,000-cash bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the prior drug charges on May 8, Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury wrote in an email.

State officials fired two of Reasoner’s supervisors after his record came to light and the Department of Public Safety conducted an investigation of the transportation authority’s handling of his case.