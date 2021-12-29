Henderson police arrest man, cite juvenile for ‘doing donuts’ in park

The pair as arrested Monday after a second incident of vandalism at Mission Hills Park, near U.S. Highway 93 and Boulder Highway. Police are seeking others involved.

Stephen Stonehocker (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police have arrested an 18-year-old man and cited a juvenile on charges stemming from vandalism at Mission Hills Park.

The Henderson Police Department said on its Facebook page that on Sunday at 11 p.m., officers were called to the park at 511 E. Mission Hills Drive, near U.S. Highway 93 and Boulder Highway.

“Multiple vehicles on the grass area (were) ‘doing donuts,’ causing severe landscape damage,” police said.

Police did not locate the drivers of the vehicles. However, a witness provided a video clip of a silver sedan and a black sedan causing the damage.

The next morning at 5 a.m., police said they were called back to the park for the same problem. This time, a white vehicle fled the scene but officers were able to stop a pickup.

The pickup truck’s occupants were identified as a 17-year-old juvenile driver and a passenger, Stephen Stonehocker, police said.

Stonehocker was arrested and booked at the Henderson Detention Center on one count of conspiracy and one count of failure to comply with park rules. The minor was cited for destruction of property and conspiracy and released to his parents.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify others involved in both episodes of vandalism. Police released a video of the first act of vandalism in the hope someone will recognize the vehicles and call the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.