Man pinned woman against wall with truck at Town Square, police say

A man is facing seven felony charges after using a truck to attack two people at the Las Vegas retail center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Eduardo Gonzalez, 28, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

The attack occurred just after 4 a.m. April 19 outside Blue Martini in the 6500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Gonzalez, who had been inside the lounge, exited and “began to drive his truck, moving forward slowly and stopping it at each alleyway of businesses within Town Square,” the report said.

He stopped his truck when he found three women and two men who had also left the lounge. A verbal exchange ensued, then two of the men and a woman walked away while the two other women remained. Gonzalez then drove up on a sidewalk and pinned a woman against a wall of a business, the report said.

After a struggle, the victim was freed. Gonzalez reversed the truck and ran over the foot of another person. He then drove toward the people again before leaving.

The victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. One suffered three broken ribs, and the other had a broken right foot.

Gonzalez, who remains in custody on $150,000 bail, is scheduled to appear in court June 11 for a preliminary hearing.

