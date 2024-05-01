79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Man pinned woman against wall with truck at Town Square, police say

Eduardo Gonzalez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Eduardo Gonzalez (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
‘He is incompetent’: Murder suspect accused of eating victim’s body parts faces judge
Carolyn Luke, left, and Timothy Miller (Henderson Police Department)
Couple sentenced in animal hoarding case facing new felony charges
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in northwest valley
Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 9:26 am
 

A man is facing seven felony charges after police said he used a truck to attack two people at Town Square.

Eduardo Gonzalez, 28, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

The attack occurred just after 4 a.m. April 19 outside Blue Martini in the 6500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Gonzalez, who had been inside the lounge, exited and “began to drive his truck, moving forward slowly and stopping it at each alleyway of businesses within Town Square,” the report said.

He stopped his truck when he found three women and two men who had also left the lounge. A verbal exchange ensued, then two of the men and a woman walked away while the two other women remained. Gonzalez then drove up on a sidewalk and pinned a woman against a wall of a business, the report said.

After a struggle, the victim was freed. Gonzalez reversed the truck and ran over the foot of another person. He then drove toward the people again before leaving.

The victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. One suffered three broken ribs, and the other had a broken right foot.

Gonzalez, who remains in custody on $150,000 bail, is scheduled to appear in court June 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
UNLV aims to get $1.25B for leasing ‘prime’ property near Strip
UNLV aims to get $1.25B for leasing ‘prime’ property near Strip
2
Basic baseball forfeits all league games for ineligible players
Basic baseball forfeits all league games for ineligible players
3
Plans emerge for Las Vegas’ tallest resort on former waterpark site
Plans emerge for Las Vegas’ tallest resort on former waterpark site
4
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
5
Jailed YouTuber calls judge ‘obvious tyrant’ in video asking for his release
Jailed YouTuber calls judge ‘obvious tyrant’ in video asking for his release
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles gets choked up as she speaks at a press conference regarding a shootin ...
4 officers killed, 4 wounded in North Carolina shooting
By Erik Verduzco and Peter Smith Associated Press

The shootout in suburban Charlotte happened as officers with a U.S. Marshals Task Force were trying to serve a warrant for a wanted felon, who was killed by police.

 
Arizona man found guilty in Lake Mead death
By / RJ

An Arizona resident was found guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal personal watercraft crash nearly two years ago at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
5 rifles, handgun found at residence in Henderson standoff
recommend 2
2 brothers arrested in connection with Henderson LDS church blast
recommend 3
Bicyclist dies weeks after being hit by car in east Las Vegas Valley
recommend 4
Fatal crash shuts down northbound US 95 north of Las Vegas Valley
recommend 5
Stolen Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle involved in crash
recommend 6
Las Vegas police: Man says he shot at person stealing his motorcycle