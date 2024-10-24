Bail set at $100K for Las Vegas police sergeant on latest charges

A Las Vegas justice of the peace set a $100,000 cash bail in the case of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon facing charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon answers the judge in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Menon, who was already indicted on accusations of unlawful detentions, oppression and battery, is facing new charges of possession of child sexual abuse material. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new charges came after Sgt. Kevin Menon was indicted Oct. 9 in a separate case in which he is accused of illegally detaining people on the Las Vegas Strip.

Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood said in court Thursday that the totality of the two cases gave her concerns for the safety of the community.

Menon’s passports and firearms are in the possession of his attorney, Dominic Gentile, the lawyer said in court.

”If he doesn’t have a passport, and he doesn’t, it’s a lot harder for him to flee,” Gentile said, arguing that Wood set bail at $10,000 rather than $250,000 requested by prosecutors.

