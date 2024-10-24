80°F
Henderson woman pleads guilty to mishandling Defense Department files

The Pentagon. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2024 - 12:18 pm
 

A Henderson woman has pleaded guilty to mishandling sensitive documents while working for a Defense Department component agency.

Margaret Anne Ashby, 26, entered the plea Wednesday in Georgia.

According to her plea agreement, Ashby started working for the unnamed agency in Georgia in 2020 as a civilian employee and held a top security clearance.

In 2022, according to the agreement, she removed documents and materials with classified information “concerning the national defense or foreign relations of the United States … with the intent to retain them at unauthorized locations,” including at her Georgia home and on a personal computing device.

A sentencing date has not been sent. The FBI investigated the case.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

