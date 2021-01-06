Henderson police arrest son of Bunkerville cattle rancher Cliven Bundy
Bundy was sent to prison in 2015 after after being dropped from a specialty court program.
A son of Bunkerville cattle rancher Cliven Bundy was in police custody Tuesday, the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.
Cliven Lance Bundy, 41, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on charges of resisting a public officer and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, police said.
The related cases have not been adjudicated, the release said.
Bundy was sent to prison in 2015 after after being dropped from a specialty court program.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.