Henderson police arrest son of Bunkerville cattle rancher Cliven Bundy

Bundy was sent to prison in 2015 after after being dropped from a specialty court program.

Cliven Lance Bundy (Henderson Police Department)

A son of Bunkerville cattle rancher Cliven Bundy was in police custody Tuesday, the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.

Cliven Lance Bundy, 41, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on charges of resisting a public officer and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, police said.

The related cases have not been adjudicated, the release said.

Bundy was sent to prison in 2015 after after being dropped from a specialty court program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.