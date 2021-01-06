54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Henderson police arrest son of Bunkerville cattle rancher Cliven Bundy

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
Cliven Lance Bundy (Henderson Police Department)
Cliven Lance Bundy (Henderson Police Department)

A son of Bunkerville cattle rancher Cliven Bundy was in police custody Tuesday, the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.

Cliven Lance Bundy, 41, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on charges of resisting a public officer and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, police said.

The related cases have not been adjudicated, the release said.

Bundy was sent to prison in 2015 after after being dropped from a specialty court program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site
Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site
2
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
3
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
4
Juvenile’s death in exclusive Summerlin neighborhood ‘alcohol-related’
Juvenile’s death in exclusive Summerlin neighborhood ‘alcohol-related’
5
James Holzhauer returns to TV on ABC’s ‘The Chase’
James Holzhauer returns to TV on ABC’s ‘The Chase’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a homicide on Dunsbach Way, near East Lake Mead Boulev ...
Man fatally shot at house party identified
By / RJ

Officers received more than a dozen calls around 9:45 p.m. Saturday reporting gunshots on the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way, where a man was found in the driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.