High school teacher arrested on charge of stalking a juvenile

A Spring Valley High School teacher was arrested on Tuesday, according to a release from the Clark County School District Police Department.

Aaron Morbioli (Clark County School District Police)

A Spring Valley High School teacher accused of stalking a juvenile was arrested Monday, officials said.

Aaron Morbioli, 37, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of stalking a juvenile using electronic communication, according to jail records.

The Clark County School District said in a statement that Morbioli has been a teacher with the district since 2018 and is “currently assigned to home.”

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began this month at Spring Valley. The district did not provide further details.

Morbioli is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again March 29.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.