76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

High school teacher arrested on charge of stalking a juvenile

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2022 - 2:21 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2022 - 3:28 pm
Aaron Morbioli (Clark County School District Police)
Aaron Morbioli (Clark County School District Police)

A Spring Valley High School teacher accused of stalking a juvenile was arrested Monday, officials said.

Aaron Morbioli, 37, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of stalking a juvenile using electronic communication, according to jail records.

The Clark County School District said in a statement that Morbioli has been a teacher with the district since 2018 and is “currently assigned to home.”

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began this month at Spring Valley. The district did not provide further details.

Morbioli is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again March 29.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Report: Driver in crash that killed 9 had drugs, alcohol in system
Report: Driver in crash that killed 9 had drugs, alcohol in system
2
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
3
Golden Knights’ trade with Ducks might fall through
Golden Knights’ trade with Ducks might fall through
4
Raiders stay busy, add 5 more players to roster
Raiders stay busy, add 5 more players to roster
5
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST