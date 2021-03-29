Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Kingman

Authorities in Mohave County, Arizona, are conducting a homicide investigation into the suspicious death of a man in the Kingman area.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities in Mohave County, Arizona, are conducting a homicide investigation into the suspicious death of a man in the Kingman area.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to perform a welfare check Sunday afternoon on a man at a home on the 3600 block of Butler Avenue, outside of Kingman city limits. Deputies entered the home and found the body of Jesus Juan Martinez, 58, of Kingman.

Spokeswoman Anita Mortensen of the sheriff’s office said homicide detectives are leading the investigation “due to suspicious circumstances” inside the home. She did not elaborate.

A cause of death for Martinez is pending. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call investigators at 928-753-0753.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.