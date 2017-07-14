Coroner IDs man killed outside Las Vegas apartment complex

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday in the eastern valley as Justin Martin, 28.

Justin Martin, 28, went to an apartment complex about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3700 E. Bonanza Road, near Pecos Road, with the woman he was dating.

The woman lived at the complex. After she went inside an apartment, police believe Martin was involved in an altercation outside the building. He was shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, a motive was not clear and officers had not identified a suspect.

Police found Martin lying in the parking lot between two cars, Lt. Dan McGrath said. He was found with a gun in his waistband. Police said he never shot it.

Martin had prior felony convictions, which would have prohibited him from legally carrying a gun, McGrath said. He had a gang affiliation out of California, but McGrath did not think the killing was a result of gang-on-gang violence.

