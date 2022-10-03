Las Vegas police report 2 homicide investigations

Las Vegas police are conducting two homicide investigations, according to an email sent late Sunday night by the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police are conducting two homicide investigations, according to a statement sent late Sunday night by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The first was reported as a shooting near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. The second was reported on the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near South Eastern and East St. Louis avenues.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.