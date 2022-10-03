73°F
Las Vegas police report 2 homicide investigations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 4:09 am
 
Las Vegas police are conducting two homicide investigations, according to a statement sent late Sunday night by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The first was reported as a shooting near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. The second was reported on the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near South Eastern and East St. Louis avenues.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

