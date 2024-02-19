Impaired man tried to flee after fatal motorcycle crash, police say

A photo submitted to the Review-Journal by Douglas Scroggins shows the aftermath of a fatal crash near Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive in North Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. A woman believed to be in her 40s died after her motorcycle collided with a Dodge Challenger. Police said the Challenger's driver, Robert McKinney II, 31, showed signs of impairment and tried to flee the scene. McKinney was arrested and jailed on several charges including DUI and hit-and-run offenses. (Courtesy Douglas Scroggins)

A woman believed to be in her 40s died after her motorcycle collided with a car driven by an allegedly impaired man who tried to flee from the scene, North Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened Friday at about 8:45 a.m. at Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive.

The woman, who was not identified, died Sunday at University Medical Center, police said in a news release.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger, Robert McKinney II, 31, tried to leave the scene but officers took him into custody, police said.

According to the news release, North Las Vegas police officers determined that the woman’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading east on Craig approaching Vandenberg when the Challenger, which had been traveling west on Craig, made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist.

That’s when the collision occurred.

McKinney tried to “flee the scene on foot,” police said, “however officers quickly apprehended him.”

McKinney showed signs of impairment, police said, and he was arrested.

McKinney was booked into the North Las Vegas jail on charges of DUI resulting in death, hit-and-run and other traffic-related violations, police said.

On Sunday, investigators were notified that the woman had died at the hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the woman’s identity and cause and manner of death. The crash remain under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.