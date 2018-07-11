Inmate serving two life sentences dies at Las Vegas hospital

A 71-year-old man serving two life sentences died Tuesday in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Paul D. Fowler, 71 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Paul D. Fowler died about 4 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said in a release. He was held at High Desert State Prison outside of Las Vegas prior to his hospitalization.

Fowler was serving consecutive sentences since June 13, 1995, for first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

He was convicted of fatally shooting his ex-wife on April 28, 1993, inside of a transmission store near Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, according to court documents. He worked at the store, and his ex-wife, Lori Merchant, and her daughter had come to get some tools.

Fowler grabbed a 9 mm handgun on the counter as she gathered the tools and fired multiple times, the court documents said.

A jury found him guilty on June 7, 1995, the documents show.

The Clark County coroner will determine Fowler’s cause and manner of death.

