Inmate who walked away from Las Vegas work crew captured

The Jean Conservation Camp inmate was found after going missing for about an hour.

The old Unit 1 nuclear reactor from the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station near Camp Pendleton, Calif., rolls past Jean Conservation Camp as it's transported toward Las Vegas by rail on Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman serving time in state prison walked away from a work crew Tuesday before being captured an hour later.

At around 3 p.m., Emily Moya, 30, was missing from the area of Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue while working with the Nevada Division of Forestry, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Moya is a minimum-security offender from Jean Conservation Camp, a minimum-security state prison. She is serving time for burglary and for obtaining or using the identifying information of another person.

Moya was found at around 4 p.m., according to the corrections department.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.