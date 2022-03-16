77°F
Las Vegas corrections officer arrested on domestic violence charges, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 5:26 pm
 
Christopher Wilson (LVMPD)
A Las Vegas corrections officer was arrested Tuesday and jailed on domestic violence charges, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Christopher Wilson, 35, faces two charges of domestic battery by strangulation and one charge of domestic battery, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Wilson has been with the department since 2016 and is assigned to the Clark County Detention Center, police said. He was suspended with pay “pending the confirmation of charges and internal investigation.”

No other information on his arrest was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

