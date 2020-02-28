Las Vegas corrections officers arrested, suspected of beating inmate

Two Clark County Detention Center corrections officers were arrested Friday on suspicion of beating an inmate inside his cell last week, Las Vegas police said.

Nicolas Diaz, left, and Eduardo Bueno, Clark County Detention Center corrections officers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two Clark County Detention Center corrections officers were arrested Friday on suspicion of beating an inmate inside his cell last week, Las Vegas police said.

The officers, 23-year-old Nicholas Diaz and 28-year-old Eduardo Bueno, were arrested Friday after an inmate reported that the two beat him inside his cell after an argument, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday afternoon. The two corrections officers are employed by Metro and have been relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome of the case.

On Feb. 21, an inmate at the jail, located at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., reported that he was beaten inside his cell “during the night” by two corrections officers, police said.

The inmate’s allegation was reviewed by a jail supervisor, who then forwarded it to Metro’s Internal Affairs Bureau. Diaz and Bueno were relieved of duty the same day, the department said.

Detectives determined that Diaz had an argument with the inmate, who was not identified, while standing outside a cell. Diaz then walked away, and returned “shortly after” with Bueno, police said.

Both officers then entered the inmate’s cell and “proceeded to batter him,” the department said.

Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said Friday afternoon that the inmate’s injuries were not serious enough for him to be hospitalized, and he was treated at the jail. It was unclear where in the jail the alleged beating happened.

Both corrections officers have been employed by Metro since 2018, the department said.

The men were charged with a felony count of oppression under color of office with threat of force, a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit oppression under color of office, and a misdemeanor count of battery, court records show. Bueno faces an additional misdemeanor battery charge.

Diaz and Bueno have been released from custody after posting a surety bond on a $20,000 bail and a $25,000 bail, respectively.

Further information about the correction officers’ arrests were not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.