Las Vegas house fire leads to ‘huge’ marijuana bust

Police said it “didn’t take long to figure out what started” the house fire in southwest Las Vegas on Sunday.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

(Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said they busted a “huge residential marijuana grow operation” after a house fire in southwest Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a Facebook post that when officers responded to the fire, they found a “very dangerous” situation with 812 marijuana plants, rigged electrical work, gas lines, lighting and fertilizer inside the home near Buffalo Drive and Peace Way.

Narcotics detectives are investigating, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.