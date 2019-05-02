Las Vegas man convicted of crimes connected with 2013 killing

(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man was convicted this week of federal drug and gun crimes in connection with another man’s 2013 death.

Louis Matthews, 37, was found guilty Tuesday of conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Prosecutors said that in November 2013, Matthews, less than a month out of federal custody, and his co-defendant John Thomas, met in a North Las Vegas apartment to buy 20 pounds of marijuana from three suppliers: Angel Juarez, Julio Nunez and Luciano Madrigal-Herrera.

During the deal, Matthews and Thomas drew handguns and shot Madrigal-Herrera seven times in the chest, killing him, and then robbed him of the marijuana, according to the news release. As Matthews and Thomas ran from the apartment, Nunez chased after them with a shotgun, striking Thomas in the back of his shoulder, and causing the two to drop the marijuana.

Thomas, Nunez, and Juarez are serving time in prison in connection with the killing.

Matthews, who has several felony convictions dating back to 2001, faces a maximum term of life imprisonment.

