Las Vegas man gets 5 years in prison on pot-related charge

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison on a charge of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana in Oregon and Iowa, the Department of Justice said in a release Monday.

The release said that Oliver Sonny Maupin, 62, “was instrumental in creating two separate marijuana grow operations in Oregon that contributed large quantities of marijuana to Iowa for illegal distribution.”

Maupin studied Oregon’s medical marijuana laws and figured out how to run his business without being detected by law enforcement, according to the release. Evidence shown at trial proved that he ran the business for years, working with “well over a hundred pounds of marijuana, and several hundred thousand dollars,” the Department of Justice said.

A jury found him guilty of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana on June 28. According to the release, he also was sentenced Thursday to four years of supervised release, a $100 fee to be paid to the Crime Victims’ Fund and a fine of $10,000.

