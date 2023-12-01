61°F
Crime

Las Vegas man pleads guilty to mailing fentanyl pills in Utah overdose

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 2:19 pm
 
(Getty Images)
A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to sending a package containing illegal fentanyl pills that hospitalized a person who ingested them last year.

Colin Andrew Shapard, 22, mailed blue M30 pills in February 2022 to a Utah man who apparently overdosed after taking the drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah.

The Park City resident’s father found him and called 911, federal prosecutors said. First responders gave the man Narcan, a drug that reverses fentanyl’s effects, but he still suffered serious harm from the overdose.

Shapard faced charges in federal court in Salt Lake City, where he pled guilty to a charge of distribution of a controlled substance that resulted in serious bodily injury.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court on April 4, according to prosecutors.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

