Las Vegas police arrest man in possession of 200 stolen credit, debit cards

Las Vegas police said they recently arrested a man in possession of more than 200 stolen credit and debit cards and drugs.

Some of the stolen documents and credit cards found by officers from the Spring Valley Area Command of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department during a recent investigation. (Facebook)

The police department’s Spring Valley area command said on its Facebook page that a community-oriented policing team tracked down and arrested a man who had disappeared while on probation.

During a search of the man’s property, the team found 2oo debit and credit cards, notebooks containing personal information, a blank check stock, a credit card reader device, two ink-jet printers, forged auto titles, a laminating machine, checkbooks in the name of others, and more materials used to forge credit/debit cards. Police also confiscated 14 grams of methamphetamine.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. Police said it was the 90th arrest by a Spring Valley area command officer assigned to the community-oriented policing team.

