Crime

Las Vegas police arrest man in possession of 200 stolen credit, debit cards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2020 - 7:29 am
 
Updated September 25, 2020 - 8:03 am

Las Vegas police said they recently arrested a man in possession of more than 200 stolen credit and debit cards and drugs.

The police department’s Spring Valley area command said on its Facebook page that a community-oriented policing team tracked down and arrested a man who had disappeared while on probation.

During a search of the man’s property, the team found 2oo debit and credit cards, notebooks containing personal information, a blank check stock, a credit card reader device, two ink-jet printers, forged auto titles, a laminating machine, checkbooks in the name of others, and more materials used to forge credit/debit cards. Police also confiscated 14 grams of methamphetamine.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. Police said it was the 90th arrest by a Spring Valley area command officer assigned to the community-oriented policing team.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

