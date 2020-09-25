Las Vegas police arrest man in possession of 200 stolen credit, debit cards
Las Vegas police said they recently arrested a man in possession of more than 200 stolen credit and debit cards and drugs.
The police department’s Spring Valley area command said on its Facebook page that a community-oriented policing team tracked down and arrested a man who had disappeared while on probation.
During a search of the man’s property, the team found 2oo debit and credit cards, notebooks containing personal information, a blank check stock, a credit card reader device, two ink-jet printers, forged auto titles, a laminating machine, checkbooks in the name of others, and more materials used to forge credit/debit cards. Police also confiscated 14 grams of methamphetamine.
The suspect’s name was not immediately released. Police said it was the 90th arrest by a Spring Valley area command officer assigned to the community-oriented policing team.
