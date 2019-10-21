Las Vegas police detective arrested on drug charge

A Las Vegas police officer was arrested Saturday on suspicion of selling or transporting a controlled substance and destroying or concealing evidence, records show.

Lawrence Joseph Rinetti Jr., 46, was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center but was free on $10,000 bail as of Monday, according to the records. He faces charges of selling or transporting a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence and misconduct of a public officer.

Metropolitan Police Department employment records show that Rinetti, a detective, joined the department in January 2006. His duties include “covert ops,” according to his bio page on the Las Vegas Police Protective Association website.

Rinetti is a board member of the association, which is the Metro police officers union.

Steve Grammas, president of the protective association, said Monday morning that Rinetti is entitled to the union’s legal representation in his case as long as the charges are “directly related to the course and scope” of his duty as an officer.

Metro did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but records show that Rinetti was arrested in connection with an investigation in June.

