Homicides

Police investigate shooting death in downtown Las Vegas

Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, May 8, 2024, near South 6th Street and Hoover Avenue in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, May 8, 2024, near South 6th Street and Hoover Avenue in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, May 8, 2024, near South 6th Street and Hoover Avenue in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2024 - 6:36 am
 
Updated May 8, 2024 - 9:54 am

Police are investigating the shooting death of a homeless man Wednesday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johannson said the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. on the 800 block of South 6th Street, between Gass and Hoover avenues. Officers found a man in his 60s bleeding from his wounds. Medical personnel responded and ultimately pronounced his dead at the scene.

A white man wearing a light shirt and blue jeans was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting, Johannson said, but it not known whether this was a witness or someone involved in the shooting.

Homicide detectives are searching for witnesses and surveillance video from businesses, Johannson said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

