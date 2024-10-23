Detectives investigating homicide in northwest valley

The shooting apparently took place near North Hualapai Way and Elkhorn Road at an unknown time.

Metro homicide detectives were investigating a death in the northwest valley Tuesday night.

The homicide apparently took place on Royal Mint Avenue near North Hualapai Way and West Elkhorn Road at an unknown time.

A briefing was planned for early Wednesday, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

No other details were available.

