Detectives investigating homicide in northwest valley
The shooting apparently took place near North Hualapai Way and Elkhorn Road at an unknown time.
Metro homicide detectives were investigating a death in the northwest valley Tuesday night.
The homicide apparently took place on Royal Mint Avenue near North Hualapai Way and West Elkhorn Road at an unknown time.
A briefing was planned for early Wednesday, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.
No other details were available.
