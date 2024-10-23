67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Detectives investigating homicide in northwest valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Police: Man who died from COVID-19 suspect in 1994 homicide
Andy Scoggins, father of Sergei Scoggins, who went by Evan, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Father, ex-husband of Henderson slaying victims mourns son, reflects on relationship
Dominic Ramirez, charged with second-degree murder after authorities said he sold fentanyl that ...
Man faces murder charge, suspected of selling fatal dose of fentanyl
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Car crash in central Las Vegas leads to fatal shooting, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2024 - 10:52 pm
 
Updated October 22, 2024 - 11:01 pm

Metro homicide detectives were investigating a death in the northwest valley Tuesday night.

The homicide apparently took place on Royal Mint Avenue near North Hualapai Way and West Elkhorn Road at an unknown time.

A briefing was planned for early Wednesday, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Police: Man who died from COVID-19 suspect in 1994 homicide
By / RJ

The Metropolitan Police Department said they have identified a suspect in a 1994 cold case homicide that killed a 27-year-old woman. Her younger brothers joined police in sharing the identity of the suspect, who police said died from COVID-19 complications.

MORE STORIES