Las Vegas police to give update on 1994 killing

The Metropolitan Police Department will provide an update regarding a cold case homicide that occurred in 1994 in a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson will meet with the media at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Metro’s headquarters, 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

