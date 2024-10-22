78°F
Crime

Las Vegas police to give update on 1994 killing

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2024 - 12:15 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department will provide an update Tuesday afternoon regarding a cold case homicide that occurred in 1994.

Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson will meet with the media at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Metro’s headquarters, 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.

