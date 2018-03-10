Las Vegas police looking for suspect who stole USPS truck

Las Vegas police are looking for an armed suspect who stole a USPS box truck Saturday morning in the central valley.

At about 11:55 a.m., police said, a suspect armed with a firearm approached a USPS employee and asked him for a ride on the 3800 block of Algonquin Drive, near East Flamingo Road and South Eastern Avenue. When the employee refused, the suspect told him to get out of the vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Trish Cervantes.

The firearm was not pointed at the employee before the suspect fled in the truck, Cervantes said.

As of 1 p.m., the suspect and the USPS vehicle had not been found. Police did not immediately have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.