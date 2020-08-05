Las Vegas police: Man killed himself during struggle with officers

A man fatally shot himself Tuesday during a struggle with officers as they attempted to take him into custody outside a Las Vegas home, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 12:18 p.m. to a residence on the 8400 block of Oyster Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Rampart Boulevard, for a report of a domestic dispute, police said.

Patrol officers found the man sitting on the ground against the front door of the home.

“Officers began talking to the man and asked him to come out to the street (so) they could resolve the issue,” police said in a statement. “The man refused and began to grab at something in his waistband.”

Officers started to struggle with the man as they attempted to take him into custody. Police said he then pulled out a handgun and shot himself.

The police department’s force investigation team is conducting an investigation. An examination also is being conducted by a critical incident review team.

Neither the man’s identity nor his official cause and manner of death had been released as of Wednesday morning.

