Crime

Las Vegas police officer bitten by pit bull during foot pursuit

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2017 - 7:44 pm
 

A Las Vegas police officer was bitten by a pit bull during a foot pursuit Wednesday afternoon in the northeast valley.

The officer was chasing after a person about 6:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Evans Avenue when he was bitten, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

The officer sustained minor injuries. It’s unclear why the officer was chasing the person; police did not have more information on the nature of the call as of 7:25 p.m.

Jenkins said several other officers were on scene at the time of the incident, and the person police were chasing was taken into custody.

As of 7:25 p.m., it was unclear what happened to the dog or whether the animal belonged to the person police were pursuing.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

