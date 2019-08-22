Las Vegas student jailed after armed robbery of classmates

A male student was arrested Thursday at Chaparral High School on charges including robbery and assault — both with a deadly weapon.

Clark County School District police cars. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The accusations stem from an armed robbery around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 3000 block of Cabana Drive, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Nellis Boulevard, according to Clark County School Police Sgt. Bryan Zink.

Around that time, Zink said, two Chaparral students were walking down the street when three other juveniles, including the student arrested Thursday, approached them. It was unclear whether the juveniles knew one another.

An altercation erupted and a handgun was pulled out. Zink said the armed student took off with a backpack belonging to one of the two juveniles.

The robbery was reported to school police on Thursday morning when the two victims arrived at school, located at 3850 Annie Oakley Drive.

A weapon was not found on the student at the time of his arrest, but officers did find a firearm at his family’s home, according to Zink.

The student, whose age was not immediately clear, has been booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center. In addition to the robbery and assault charges, he faces a weapons charge for being a minor allegedly in possession of a gun.

The two other involved juveniles had not yet been identified, Zink said Thursday afternoon.

