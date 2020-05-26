Leak damages downtown Las Vegas courthouse

Water damage at the Regional Justice Center resulted in a closure of parts of the downtown building that could be extended through the week, officials said Monday.

The Regional Justice Center as seen on March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Water damage at the Regional Justice Center resulted in a closure of parts of the downtown building that could be extended through the week, officials said Tuesday.

Early Monday, water was reported running from the third floor of the 17-floor structure to the lower level and into an elevator shaft, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.

“Staff responded and found the pressure release valve in the janitor’s closet had blown the relief valve off,” Pappa wrote in an email. “The elevator company was called and a restoration company was on site cleaning up the water damage.”

Pappa said that water had been turned back on as of late Tuesday afternoon.

District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said that crews “anticipate having everything back to normal by the end of the week” with regard to the flooding.

On May 15, another leak occurred in a mechanical room on the fifth floor that also caused flooding in restrooms, hallways, offices and workstations through to the lower level, according to Pappa. Officials estimated the damage at about $300,000.

During the pandemic, the courthouse has operated with a fraction of its typical daily activity. Jury trials have been suspended, and many judges are conducting hearings via videoconference. Last week, Chief Judge Linda Marie Bell issued an order that stated anyone who enters the Regional Justice Center must wear a mask.

