Homicides

Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting

A screenshot from a Metropolitan Police Department body camera shows several people walking out of an office as police went office to office to clear rooms after the fatal shooting scene at Prince Law Group in Summerlin on April 8, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A screenshot from a Metropolitan Police Department body camera as police arrive at the fatal shooting scene at Prince Law Group in Summerlin on April 8, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A screenshot from a Metropolitan Police Department body camera shows a woman walking out of an office as police went office to office to clear rooms after as police the fatal shooting scene at Prince Law Group in Summerlin on April 8, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A screenshot from a Metropolitan Police Department body camera shows a man walking out of an office as police went office to office to clear rooms after the fatal shooting scene at Prince Law Group in Summerlin on April 8, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A screenshot from a Metropolitan Police Department body camera shows an officerr pulling his rifle from the squad car trunk after arriving at the fatal shooting scene at Prince Law Group in Summerlin on April 8, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2024 - 6:09 pm
 
Updated May 9, 2024 - 6:12 pm

Metropolitan Police Department body-camera video released Thursday shows how police and firefighters went office to office to get people out of the building after the April 8 triple fatal shooting in a Summerlin law office.

Officers were diverted from a central valley call and sped down West Charleston Boulevard to the shooting scene at the Prince Law Group in Suite 560 of the City National Bank building.

The video was released from one body-worn camera. It doesn’t show the conference room where the shooting occurred but does show officers clearing other offices to get people to safety.

Attorney Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley Prince, were shot by attorney Joseph Houston at about 10 a.m. in a conference room during a deposition in a tense Family Court battle involving Houston’s son, Dylan Houston, the father of two children with Ashley Prince, who was Houston’s ex-wife, according to police.

Police say Houston pulled out a handgun just a few minutes into the deposition and killed the Princes before turning the gun on himself.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

