Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting
Officers were diverted from another call and sped down West Charleston Boulevard to the April 8 shooting scene at the Prince Law Group in City National Bank building.
Metropolitan Police Department body-camera video released Thursday shows how police and firefighters went office to office to get people out of the building after the April 8 triple fatal shooting in a Summerlin law office.
Officers were diverted from a central valley call and sped down West Charleston Boulevard to the shooting scene at the Prince Law Group in Suite 560 of the City National Bank building.
The video was released from one body-worn camera. It doesn’t show the conference room where the shooting occurred but does show officers clearing other offices to get people to safety.
Attorney Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley Prince, were shot by attorney Joseph Houston at about 10 a.m. in a conference room during a deposition in a tense Family Court battle involving Houston’s son, Dylan Houston, the father of two children with Ashley Prince, who was Houston’s ex-wife, according to police.
Police say Houston pulled out a handgun just a few minutes into the deposition and killed the Princes before turning the gun on himself.
