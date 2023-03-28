Looking to do street doughnuts? This intersection will eat your tires

It’s the latest effort to rid Southern Nevada streets of would-be stunt drivers and their so-called street takeovers, police say.

A screenshot from Metro's video announcing its new RAID team to combat street racing and reckless driving. (LVMPD/Facebook)

An intersection studded with rivets designed to destroy the tires of any driver who attempts doughnuts and burnouts will be unveiled in the Apex area, northeast of the Las Vegas metro area, on Tuesday morning by police and traffic officials.

That intersection is Grand Valley Parkway and U.S. 93, which is a 13-mile drive northeast of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer Aden OcampoGomez.

“They’re actually putting rivets on the road,” Metro traffic bureau Lt. Bret Ficklin said. “That way if somebody tries to do doughnuts in that intersection, it’s just going to shred their tires.”

Metro police say the kinds of reckless drivers seeking social media clout with their so-called street takeovers have been an ongoing public safety issue. Introduced in March 2022, Metro’s RAID (racing apprehension and intervention detail) was set up to tackle such takeovers, as well as street racing, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

A press conference at the intersection is slated for Tuesday morning.

