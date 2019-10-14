Man allegedly struck, cut nurse at North Las Vegas hospital

A man was arrested on battery charges on Oct. 4 after stabbing a North Vista Hospital nurse in the face with a broken piece of porcelain, police said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of battery on Oct. 4 after a North Vista Hospital nurse was stabbed in the face with a broken piece of porcelain, police said, adding that there’s a chance the nurse will lose sight in his right eye.

Also according to police:

Officers responded to the hospital just after 7:15 a.m. after a nurse called to report that another nurse had been attacked.

The patient, 49-year-old Thomas Gibbons, had gotten aggressive when he didn’t get his medicine, they told police. He broke two sinks in his room and threw pieces at the nurses.

The nurses told police that as they hid behind mattresses to protect themselves, Gibbons threatened to kill everyone in the hospital.

Gibbons used a piece of the sink to hit his nurse below his right eyebrow, where police said he left a deep, 2-inch gash. The nurse will need surgery.

When police spoke with Gibbons, he told them he’d be released if they arrested him because he’s crazy. He said that once he was released, he was going to go back to North Vista Hospital “to kill all the staff.”

According to police records, Gibbons has had multiple arrests on suspicion of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a protected person, assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing and resisting arrest. He was most recently arrested on Aug. 11 for assault on a protected person and battery on a protected person.

Gibbons is being held on $72,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 23.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.