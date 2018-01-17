Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Las Vegas Burger King

A man is in custody Wednesday night after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a Burger King restaurant because his work hours were reduced.

A Burger King restaurant at 6677 W. Cheyenne Ave. in Las Vegas is shown in this screenshot. (Google)

A man was in custody Tuesday night after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a Burger King restaurant because his work hours were reduced.

The 30-year-old man walked into the restaurant at 6677 W. Cheyenne Ave. to confront his manager about the cut in hours, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon. The man reportedly told the manager he didn’t want to “shoot the place up.”

Metro patrol officers and a helicopter were called to the Burger King about 8:30 p.m. and discretely evacuated six employees and four customers out the back door of the restaurant, Gordon said.

A team of officers went into the business and took the man into custody. Police found a 30-round magazine for a semi-automatic rifle in the man’s pocket, Gordon said, and detectives immediately began drafting a search warrant for the backpack the man was carrying.

Inside the backpack, police found a partially disassembled semi-automatic rifle and a machete, Gordon said. There were 15 bullets inside the magazine found in the man’s pocket.

“Due to the manager’s decision to promptly call 9-1-1, and patrol and the air unit’s timely response, a potential workplace violence incidence was averted,” Gordon said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.