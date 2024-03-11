Man arrested at strip club threatened to kill officers, report says

A man threatened to shoot and kills officers after he was apprehended at a strip club in central Las Vegas, according to a Metro arrest report.

Clinton Warrington (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man sought on a federal warrant for a parole violation threatened to shoot and kill officers after he was apprehended at a strip club in central Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Clinton Warrington, 33, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on two felony counts of intimidating a public officer with threat of force, one felony count of making a threat or false information of an act of terrorism and two gross misdemeanor counts of intimidating a public officer.

Officers were called just before 9:40 p.m. March 1 to Spearmint Rhino, 3344 Highland Drive, on reports that Warrington was in the facility and had been at the establishment for three or four days, the report said.

As Warrington was escorted outside by security and was taken into custody, the report stated, he said he was going to kill the arresting officers, adding that he claimed to be “a sniper and had training on how to kill and disarm a person.”

While being transported to the detention center, Warrington said “he was going to train everyone in the jail to kill everyone like us, referring to police,” the report said. “He also made statements overthrowing the government.”

Warrington is due in court March 20.

