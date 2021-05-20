Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Las Vegas grandmother

Lemar Gant, 42, was arrested Tuesday on charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to exercise due care to a pedestrian, jail records show.

A makeshift memorial is seen at the intersection of North Nellis Boulevard and East Lake Mead Parkway in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, near the site where Mary Gelino was killed in a hit-and-run last Wednesday.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Officers investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas close to East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Nellis Boulevard on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Police described the truck involved in the May 5 hit-and-run as a newer dark gray GMC crew cab, lifted, with a flatbed trailer carrying 2 ATVs, a toolbox and a white gas can. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man who they said killed a grandmother in a hit-and-run on May 5.

Lemar Gant, 42, was arrested Tuesday on charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to exercise due care to a pedestrian, jail records show.

Gant was allegedly driving a lifted, newer dark-gray GMC crew cab truck hauling a trailer carrying two ATVs when he hit 66-year-old Mary Gelino. He fled the scene of the crash as witnesses tried to render aid, police said in a Facebook post.

Gelino was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of North Nellis Boulevard and East Lake Mead Parkway on her way to her apartment, where her family was holding a 13th birthday party for her granddaughter.

She was remembered by her daughter, Tiffany Angelino, as a a quirky woman who — despite suffering from osteoarthritis in her knees — did not let anything slow her down. She got out of the house nearly every day, Angelino said.

“A fierce defender and true sympathizer for the human condition, she was known for throwing herself in harm’s way to protect those she loved,” Angelino wrote of her mother in a message. “I wish in her final moments that someone was there to protect her.”

Gant is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail. He has a court hearing scheduled for June 2.

