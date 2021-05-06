87°F
Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2021 - 8:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Police were called at 7:08 p.m. to an injury crash at North Nellis Boulevard and East Lake Mead Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Metro Lt. Joey Herring said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, who died at the scene.

Herring did not provide a description of the suspected vehicle and said the investigation is ongoing.

Residents should expect delays in the area.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

