2 Legionnaires’ disease cases investigated at Strip resort

The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in guests who stayed at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in December of 2023 and June of this year.

The Southern Nevada Health District said in a release that both cases were “travel-associated” and both patients were diagnosed shortly after their stays at Caesars Palace.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Legionnaires’ disease is a “serious type of pneumonia” caused by Legionella bacteria. The disease, which on rare occasions can cause infections outside of the lungs, is treatable with antibiotics.

People can get Legionnaires’ disease by being exposed to water or mist containing Legionella bacteria. According to the World Health Organization, there has never been a report of human-to-human transmission.

Symptoms include a cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches and shortness of breath, according to the Center for Disease Control. Most healthy people exposed to the bacteria do not contract the disease.

The World Health Organization estimates that in the U.S., there are around 10 to 15 cases detected per million people per year.

Water testing results

When the health district tested the property’s water supply after the first diagnosis was made, no Legionella bacteria was detected.

Testing was performed again after the second diagnosis, with nineteen samples taken at points in the water system from the property’s Palace Tower, according to the release.

While 18 samples tested negative for the bacteria, one sample came back positive. After remediation of the water system all testing has come back negative, the release said.

Caesars Palace is cooperating with the health district’s investigation and is notifying guests about potential risk of exposure and how to mitigate this risk, the health district said.

How to know if you are at risk

According to the release, guests who stayed at Caesars Palace before July 11 without symptoms are not at risk for the disease, which usually shows symptoms within two to 10 days after exposure to the Legionella bacteria.

According to the release, those who are 50 years or older, current or former smokers, people with chronic lung disease, weakened immune systems and underlying illnesses or who take drugs that can weaken their immune systems are more at risk of getting sick.

Guests who are experiencing symptoms and who stayed at the property after July 11 can report their illness to the health district through an online survey.

Anyone who symptomatic should seek medical attention but inform their medical provider of potential exposure.

The Hotel and Casino did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Anyone with additional questions can contact the SNHD Helpline at 702-759-4636, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information on Legionnaire’s disease is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.

