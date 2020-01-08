Man charged with battery, kidnapping after barricade in Summerlin

Benjamin Ames, 31, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of domestic battery after refusing to leave a home in a Summerlin for about four hours Thursday evening.

The scene of an investigation by Las Vegas police near Calistoga Springs Court and Winery Ridge Street in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A man arrested after a barricade in a Summerlin neighborhood on Thursday has been charged with multiple counts of domestic battery.

Benjamin Ames, 31, was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, assault constituting domestic violence with use of a deadly weapon, three felony counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, court records show.

Ames was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday after a barricade near Calistoga Springs Court and Winery Ridge Street, near Far Hills Avenue and the 215 Beltway, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Ames was taken into custody after he refused to leave the home for about four hours.

Ames’ fiance had called 911 about 2 p.m. after Ames’ allegedly struck the other man with an AR-15 rifle during an argument, including at least twice in the head, according to Ames’ arrest report.

Ames was recorded in an interview room after he had been taken into custody slamming his left shoulder into the pole his handcuffs were attached to, into the table and against the table leg, the report said.

“He would then yell out that his shoulder was injured by SWAT officers when they took him into custody,” the report said.

On Tuesday, Ames pleaded not guilty to the charges, court records show. He remained in jailed with $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 27.

