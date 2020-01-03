Barricade situation in Summerlin neighborhood ends after 4 hours

Officers were called to a family disturbance around 2 p.m. at the area of Calistoga Springs Court and Winery Ridge Street, near Far Hills Avenue and the 215.

A four-hour barricade situation in a Summerlin neighborhood ended Thursday night with a man taken into custody by Las Vegas police.

Officers were called to a family disturbance situation around 2 p.m. at the area of Calistoga Springs Court and Winery Ridge Street, near Far Hills Avenue and the 215 Beltway, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The man had a firearm, Hadfield said, and some homes were evacuated as a precaution. SWAT officers were also called to the scene.

The standoff ended around 6 p.m., Lt. Jeff Stuart said.

Stuart said the disturbance was reported after the man who was detained allegedly struck a man with whom he was in a relationship. The man hit, who is in his early 30s, was not hospitalized.

The man who was detained was not facing charges as of Thursday evening. Police were still in the area around 6:40 p.m., but all roads in the neighborhood should reopened within an hour, Stuart said.

The neighborhood has seen three similar occurrences involving a different man, with apparent mental health issues, over the past three years. The most recent occurrence caused a standoff in September.

Michael Spangenthal, 36, has been in state psychiatric facility in October after being found incompetent to stand trial. He is scheduled for a hearing Friday in Clark County District Court.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.