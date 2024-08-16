Metro officer arrested, charged with child abuse

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested Thursday and charged with felony child abuse, according to police.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested Thursday and charged with felony child abuse, according to police.

Officer Brandon Pierce, who was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, has been employed with the department since 2023, Metro said in a release. He is assigned to the Detention Services Division.

According to Metro, Pierce will be placed on suspension of police powers, with pay, pending further investigation.

