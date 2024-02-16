60°F
Crime

Missing Jaguar, not driver, found in deadly hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2024 - 10:10 pm
 
Updated February 16, 2024 - 5:29 pm
Police say this hood ornament from a 2001-2009 Jaguar X-Type vehicle was from a vehicle in conn ...
Police say this hood ornament from a 2001-2009 Jaguar X-Type vehicle was from a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, on South Nellis Boulevard about a block south of East Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A wanted vehicle has been found, but the driver remains outstanding after a fatal hit-and-run collision late Thursday in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department traffic detectives identified and located a 2000 Jaguar S-Type on Friday.

The driver fled the scene while the pedestrian, 53-year-old Beatrice Womack of Las Vegas, was declared deceased at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that she died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Womack, who was outside of the crosswalk, was hit about 8:25 p.m. Thursday while trying to cross South Nellis Boulevard south of East Harmon Avenue near Billman Avenue, according to a preliminary crash report.

She was struck by the southbound Jaguar and also a northbound Honda CRZ. The Honda driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, go to

CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app P3. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

The death was the 26th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

