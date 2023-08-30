109°F
Crime

Parent or guardian arrested for gun at northeast valley high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 4:09 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A parent or guardian was arrested for having a firearm Wednesday morning at a northeast valley high school campus, according to an email sent to parents.

The individual was in possession of a firearm at Desert Pines High School. No threats were made toward students or staff. No other details were provided.

“This serves as a reminder that under Nevada law weapons of any kind are not allowed on school campuses, even with concealed weapons permits,” Desert Pines Principal Isaac Stein said in the email.

Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-7233, through safevoicenv.org, through the CCSD app or by calling CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

