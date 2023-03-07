Parents lied about son running away, admitted dumping body, police say

It’s unclear if the two parents killed their 16-year-old son, as an autopsy was still pending, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Pounds, from left, Jon Imes and Amber-Leah Valentine (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The mother and father of a 16-year-old boy who initially told law enforcement officials in Kingman, Arizona, that their son had run away later admitted that they had lied and that they had wrapped up their son’s body in a blanket and dumped it behind a stone wall, according to police.

It wasn’t yet clear if the two parents killed their son as an autopsy was still pending, according to a statement issued Monday by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The two parents, identified as Amber-Leah Valentine, 41, and Jon Imes, 41, both of Kingman, were arrested and face charges.

Richard Pounds, 39, who was described as the couple’s roommate, was also arrested and faces charges. A 39-year-old woman also was arrested but was released pending further investigation, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office statement, the situation began to come to light on Feb. 25. That’s when deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Packard Avenue in Kingman to investigate a report by Valentine and Imes that their 16-year-old son had run away from home.

The following information is alleged in the sheriff’s office news release:

Deputies were told that the boy had last been seen on Feb. 24 at about 10 a.m.

Then, on Feb. 28, deputies were dispatched to a grim discovery: the body of a white male wrapped in a blanket was found behind a stone wall in the Anson Smith and Indian Canyon roads area.

The identity of the male and the cause of his death were not yet officially known, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy was completed on Saturday, but those results were pending.

On Thursday, Valentine called the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to report that she had just freed her 14-year-old daughter from the captivity of her roommates, who were Pounds and the woman. Valentine asked for medical attention for both her and her daughter. Both were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Valentine then said that she and her husband, Imes, had “disposed of their 16-year-old son’s body” at the stone wall.

“She admitted that she lied to Deputies when they reported him as a runaway and acknowledged that he was already deceased at the time of the report,” the sheriff’s office news release said. “During questioning, Jon Imes admitted to disposing of his son’s body and lying to Deputies about him running away.”

Detectives also spoke with the 14-year-old daughter. She told them Pounds had shot her in the eye with a BB gun and also “provided additional accounts of abuse in the home.”

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now involved, and the girl is getting medical care at an undisclosed location, deputies said.

Valentine and Imes were taken into custody and face charges of felony abandonment/concealment of a dead body.

A search warrant was executed at the home where they all lived on Packard Avenue, and Pounds and the woman were taken into custody as well. Pounds faces charges of felony child abuse and aggravated assault, while the woman was released while the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.