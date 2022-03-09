71°F
Police arrest 2 in DUIs that left pedestrians injured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2022 - 3:06 pm
 
Evi Haggerton and Marco Salazar. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A man and woman were arrested this month in what police said were separate DUI crashes that seriously injured two pedestrians, including one who was dragged after being struck.

Police arrested Evi Haggerton, 42, of Las Vegas, after a March 1 crash in the 4400 block of North Rancho Drive at Craig Road. Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Haggerton that a pedestrian was struck by a 2014 Dodge Avenger at 10:30 p.m. in a private parking lot.

“The blue Dodge dragged the pedestrian through the parking lot onto the southbound lanes of Rancho Drive underneath the vehicle’s carriage,” police said.

The victim was seriously injured but was somehow able to get out from underneath the car. Police released no other details about the person.

Las Vegas police later found the Dodge near Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive where it had slammed into another vehicle. Haggerton was behind the wheel of the Dodge, police said.

She smelled like alcohol, police said, prompting her arrest on DUI and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. She remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on a $20,000 bail.

In a separate crash on Sunday at 11:06 p.m., Marco Salazar, 29, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Las Vegas police said in Salazar’s arrest report that a female pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk on Maryland Parkway at Karen Avenue when she was run over by a 2020 F-150 pickup.

Police said the woman was hospitalized with multiple broken bones, including broken ribs and “other fractures/broken bones to her lower extremity.”

Police said Salazar was the driver of the pickup. They said he smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. He also remained jailed Wednesday on $25,000 bail.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

