Police arrest man accused of hurling boulders at moving cars

Clark County School District police recently arrested a man who was allegedly launching boulders at cars in the Las Vegas Valley.

School police wrote on their Facebook page that they were working in the area of Liberty High School and Schorr Elementary School, near Bermuda Road and Saint Rose Parkway, when a citizen flagged down an officer and told the individual that “someone had just thrown a boulder at their moving vehicle.”

“Luckily she wasn’t injured,” police wrote. “Upon arrival we saw many extra large boulders in the roadway and a subject actively catapulting boulders at vehicles.”

Police identified the man as Ronald Castro, 36, of Las Vegas. Clark County Detention Center records indicate he was booked at the Southern Nevada jail on suspicion of committing assault with a deadly weapon, throwing a substance at a vehicle and resisting a public official.

“Talk about being in the right place at the right time!” police wrote.

