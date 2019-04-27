Police ask for help finding driver in fatal Las Vegas hit-and-run

Las Vegas police are looking for a white 2011 to 2013 model Toyota Corolla S they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in early April in the east valley.

About 11:25 p.m. April 3, 48-year-old Jacqueline Dillon was struck and killed while crossing East Charleston Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard, with her 7-year-old grandchild, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Friday. While the child made it across the road safely, Dillon died at the scene.

The car that struck Dillon was traveling east on Charleston, and did not stop after the crash, police said Friday. The car is a white 2011 to 2013 model Toyota Corolla S, which may have front-end damage because of the crash.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash or the car to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-4060. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.