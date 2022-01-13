Police ask for public’s help in identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Las Vegas police provided a photograph of the person suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

A surveillance photo of a suspect sought in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred about 6:50 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022. A pedestrian, later identified as Leeland Rayburn, 37, of Las Vegas, was killed in the area of East Sahara Avenue near South Santa Rita Drive, according to police. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

A 2019 white Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a pedestrian, later identified as Leeland Rayburn, 37, of Las Vegas, in the area of East Sahara Avenue, west of South Santa Rita Drive at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to police.

At the time, Rayburn was transported to University Medical Center with “substantial injuries.” Rayburn has since died, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release, but the date of his death was not disclosed.

Rayburn was walking across Sahara Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk and into the path of the Jeep. After the collision, the Jeep did not remain on the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to call police at 702-828-3595. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call police at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofNV.com.

